Anton Forsberg News: Takes care of business Thursday

Forsberg stopped 24 of 25 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Forsberg earned his third straight win with this performance. He's started three of the Kings' last five contests, and with momentum on his side, he might be trusted more than Darcy Kuemper to help the Kings' pursuit of a playoff spot. The 33-year-old Forsberg is at 14-11-5 with a 2.65 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 33 outings this season. The Kings have their last home game of the regular season Saturday when they face the Oilers before wrapping up the schedule with a trio of road games against non-playoff teams.