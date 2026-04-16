Anton Forsberg News: Takes loss against Calgary
Forsberg allowed two goals on 20 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.
Forsberg's five-game winning streak was snapped with this result. The loss ultimately didn't matter -- both Edmonton and Anaheim won Thursday, which would have prevented the Kings from moving out of the second wild-card spot. Forsberg concludes the regular season at 16-12-5 with a 2.57 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 36 games. He played better than Darcy Kuemper down the stretch, but it remains to be seen which goalie gets the nod Sunday for Game 1 versus the Avalanche, a series in which the Kings will be heavy underdogs.
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