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Anton Forsberg News: Takes loss against Calgary

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Forsberg allowed two goals on 20 shots in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Forsberg's five-game winning streak was snapped with this result. The loss ultimately didn't matter -- both Edmonton and Anaheim won Thursday, which would have prevented the Kings from moving out of the second wild-card spot. Forsberg concludes the regular season at 16-12-5 with a 2.57 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 36 games. He played better than Darcy Kuemper down the stretch, but it remains to be seen which goalie gets the nod Sunday for Game 1 versus the Avalanche, a series in which the Kings will be heavy underdogs.

Anton Forsberg
Los Angeles Kings
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