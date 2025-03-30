Anton Forsberg News: Takes narrow loss

Forsberg stopped 34 of 35 shots in Sunday's 1-0 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Forsberg was superb, but the Senators didn't have an answer for Tristan Jarry in the contest. Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the game at 1:16 of overtime to send Forsberg to an undeserved loss. The 32-year-old netminder has just one win in his last five outings (three starts), allowing seven goals on 111 shots in that span. For the season, he's at a 9-11-2 record with a 2.68 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 26 appearances. The Senators will likely turn back to Linus Ullmark for Tuesday's home game versus the Sabres, but it's a four-game week for Ottawa, so Forsberg likely will start once during next weekend's back-to-back versus the Panthers and the Blue Jackets.