Anton Forsberg News: Tending twine Saturday

Forsberg will protect the home net Saturday against Seattle, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Forsberg will get the second half of Ottawa's back-to-back after Linus Ullmark played in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers. The 31-year-old Forsberg has a 2-2-0 record with a 3.27 GAA and an .895 save percentage through five appearances this season. Seattle is tied for 13th in the league with 3.27 goals per game in 2024-25.