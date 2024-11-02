Fantasy Hockey
Anton Forsberg headshot

Anton Forsberg News: Tending twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Forsberg will protect the home net Saturday against Seattle, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Forsberg will get the second half of Ottawa's back-to-back after Linus Ullmark played in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers. The 31-year-old Forsberg has a 2-2-0 record with a 3.27 GAA and an .895 save percentage through five appearances this season. Seattle is tied for 13th in the league with 3.27 goals per game in 2024-25.

Anton Forsberg
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
