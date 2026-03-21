Anton Forsberg News: Tough loss against Buffalo
Forsberg stopped 30 of 32 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Sabres.
Things unraveled in the third period for the Kings, as a power-play goal credited to Rasmus Dahlin was actually knocked across the line by Cody Ceci, while the Sabres' final tally was scored into an empty net. Forsberg has has some bumpy performances since the Olympic break, going 2-4-0 in seven outings with an .887 save percentage.
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