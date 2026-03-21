Anton Forsberg headshot

Anton Forsberg News: Tough loss against Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Forsberg stopped 30 of 32 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Sabres.

Things unraveled in the third period for the Kings, as a power-play goal credited to Rasmus Dahlin was actually knocked across the line by Cody Ceci, while the Sabres' final tally was scored into an empty net. Forsberg has has some bumpy performances since the Olympic break, going 2-4-0 in seven outings with an .887 save percentage.

Anton Forsberg
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Forsberg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Forsberg See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch
Author Image
Michael Finewax
6 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
8 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
13 days ago