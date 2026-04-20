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Anton Forsberg News: Tough loss to Avs in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Forsberg made 28 saves Sunday during the Kings' 2-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1 of their first-round series.

The veteran netminder played well, but Los Angeles' offense couldn't solve Scott Wedgewood until there was less than three minutes left in the third period. Forsberg hasn't allowed more than three goals in an outing in over a month, posting a stellar 1.67 GAA and .940 save percentage over his last nine appearances as he seized the No. 1 job in the Kings' crease from Darcy Kuemper. Forsberg will likely be between the pipes again in Game 2 on Tuesday.

Anton Forsberg
Los Angeles Kings
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