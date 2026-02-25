Anton Forsberg News: Unravels in third period
Forsberg stopped 19 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.
Forsberg allowed four of those goals in a span of 7:52 during the third period. The 33-year-old has given up 11 goals on 80 shots over his last three outings, going 0-2-1 in that span. For the season, he's at a 9-8-5 record with a 2.69 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 23 appearances. The Kings will likely turn to Darcy Kuemper for Thursday's home game versus the Oilers, but both goalies will need to be sharp as the Kings battle for a playoff spot down the stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Forsberg See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!4 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips24 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week27 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times32 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 2433 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Forsberg See More