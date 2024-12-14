Fantasy Hockey
Anton Forsberg headshot

Anton Forsberg News: Will not start after all

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 14, 2024 at 3:57pm

Forsberg won't start at home versus the Penguins as previously reported, with Linus Ullmark instead getting the nod, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports. The team later reported that Forsberg sustained a minor injury prior to the pregame warmup.

Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Forsberg's absence will be covered by an emergency backup goaltender. Ullmark will start both halves of the Senators' back-to-back, while Forsberg will have to wait for another chance to end a skid that has seen him lose four of five starts with 16 goals allowed in that span.

