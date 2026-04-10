Anton Frondell News: Finds twine twice in loss
Frondell scored two goals, fired five shots on net and recorded two blocked shots in Thursday's 7-2 loss to Carolina.
Frondell continued his excellent stretch of play to begin his NHL career with both of Chicago's goals Thursday. The 18-year-old center is up to three goals, eight points, 24 shots on net, eight hits and nine blocked shots through nine games. He has a bright future with Chicago's top six and should be a staple in all fantasy formats starting next season. This year, however, he offers excellent streaming value in most league formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Frondell See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 64 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week5 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim10 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins12 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 2912 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Frondell See More