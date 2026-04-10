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Anton Frondell News: Finds twine twice in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Frondell scored two goals, fired five shots on net and recorded two blocked shots in Thursday's 7-2 loss to Carolina.

Frondell continued his excellent stretch of play to begin his NHL career with both of Chicago's goals Thursday. The 18-year-old center is up to three goals, eight points, 24 shots on net, eight hits and nine blocked shots through nine games. He has a bright future with Chicago's top six and should be a staple in all fantasy formats starting next season. This year, however, he offers excellent streaming value in most league formats.

Anton Frondell
Chicago Blackhawks
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