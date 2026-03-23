Anton Frondell News: Joins Blackhawks on road trip
Frondell arrived in New York on Monday ahead of the Blackhawks' game against the Islanders on Tuesday, per Scott Powers of The Athletic.
Frondell just finished his season in the SHL, and considering he has already signed his entry-level contract with Chicago, it's not much of a surprise that the team's brass wanted the 18-year-old to join the Blackhawks after a strong campaign overseas. Powers noted that it's unclear if Frondell will play on Long Island on Tuesday. The Swedish center is a highly-regard prospect who was selected No. 3 overall in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, and he'll eventually be a key piece in the top six with the likes of Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar and Sacha Boisvert (not injury related) in the coming years.
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