Anton Frondell headshot

Anton Frondell News: Picks up assist in NHL debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 4:47am

Frondell notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

In his NHL debut, the third overall pick in the 2025 Draft made a quick impact as he sprung Ilya Mikheyev for a clean break on David Rittich late in the first period. Frondell should get a long look over the final weeks of the season in a top-six role, but while the 18-year-old has plenty of upside, his immediate production could be inconsistent.

Anton Frondell
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Frondell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Frondell See More
Category Targets: Hidden Gems for Playoff Push
NHL
Category Targets: Hidden Gems for Playoff Push
Author Image
Corey Abbott
2 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Perspective Is Everything
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Perspective Is Everything
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
2 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
16 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
30 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
86 days ago