Anton Frondell News: Picks up assist in NHL debut
Frondell notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.
In his NHL debut, the third overall pick in the 2025 Draft made a quick impact as he sprung Ilya Mikheyev for a clean break on David Rittich late in the first period. Frondell should get a long look over the final weeks of the season in a top-six role, but while the 18-year-old has plenty of upside, his immediate production could be inconsistent.
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