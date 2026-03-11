Anton Frondell News: Reaches 25-point mark in SHL
Frondell scored a goal in Djurgardens' 6-4 win over Vaxjo on Tuesday in the SHL.
With the goal, Frondell has 18 tallies and 25 points through 41 appearances this season. That's an excellent level of production for an 18-year-old playing in the SHL, and it's a showcase of the high-quality shot that made him the No. 3 overall pick in 2025. Frondell seems likely to get a look in training camp with the Blackhawks ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, though no official decision has been made as to where he'll start next season.
