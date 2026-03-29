Anton Johansson News: Reassigned to minors

Johansson has been assigned to AHL Grand Rapids from SHL Leksands IF by the Red Wings, the team announced Sunday.

Johansson saw some time in the AHL last season after his season in the SHL concluded, and it looks like it will be the same this year. The 21-year-old had another solid season with Leksands IF, notching 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 42 games. He will play for AHL Grand Rapids for the rest of the season unless the Red Wings call him up.