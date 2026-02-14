Anton Lundell Injury: Dealing with illness
Lundell (illness) won't play against Italy on Saturday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Lundell will miss at least one game, and his roommate, Oliver Kapanen, won't be in the lineup, either. However, it's unclear if Kapanen is also feeling under the weather. The 24-year-old Lundell has one goal in two games for Finland at the tournament.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Lundell See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 59 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break11 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week15 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week22 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Olympic Hockey: Which NHL Teams Benefit Most & Least From Break?25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Lundell See More