Anton Lundell Injury: Dealing with illness

Lundell (illness) won't play against Italy on Saturday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Lundell will miss at least one game, and his roommate, Oliver Kapanen, won't be in the lineup, either. However, it's unclear if Kapanen is also feeling under the weather. The 24-year-old Lundell has one goal in two games for Finland at the tournament.