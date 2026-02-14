Anton Lundell headshot

Anton Lundell Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Lundell (illness) won't play against Italy on Saturday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Lundell will miss at least one game, and his roommate, Oliver Kapanen, won't be in the lineup, either. However, it's unclear if Kapanen is also feeling under the weather. The 24-year-old Lundell has one goal in two games for Finland at the tournament.

Anton Lundell
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Lundell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Lundell See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
9 days ago
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
11 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
15 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
22 days ago
Olympic Hockey: Which NHL Teams Benefit Most & Least From Break?
NHL
Olympic Hockey: Which NHL Teams Benefit Most & Least From Break?
Author Image
Jim Tomlin
25 days ago