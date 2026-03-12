Anton Lundell headshot

Anton Lundell Injury: Out for Thursday's clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 8:12am

Lundell (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's home matchup against the Blue Jackets, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Lundell is set to miss his first game since the Olympic break for an undisclosed reason. Overall, he has 17 goals, 43 points, 134 shots on net, 74 hits and 35 blocked shots across 61 games this season. In his absence, Cole Reinhardt will dress for Thursday's contest and likely occupy one of the four center spots. Lundell's next chance to return is Sunday's road matchup in Seattle.

Anton Lundell
Florida Panthers
