Anton Lundell Injury: Out for Thursday's clash
Lundell (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's home matchup against the Blue Jackets, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Lundell is set to miss his first game since the Olympic break for an undisclosed reason. Overall, he has 17 goals, 43 points, 134 shots on net, 74 hits and 35 blocked shots across 61 games this season. In his absence, Cole Reinhardt will dress for Thursday's contest and likely occupy one of the four center spots. Lundell's next chance to return is Sunday's road matchup in Seattle.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Lundell See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week13 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympic Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Game DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2120 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 535 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break37 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Lundell See More