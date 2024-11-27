Anton Lundell Injury: Questionable Wednesday

Lundell will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's tilt against Toronto due to a facial injury, per Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post.

Lundell was struck by a deflected puck Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. The 23-year-old forward has seven goals and 16 points in 22 appearances in 2024-25. If Lundell and Jonah Gadjovich (upper body) aren't available, then Florida might recall a forward from the minors or dress seven defensemen Wednesday.