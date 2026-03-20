Anton Lundell Injury: Sitting out Friday
Lundell (undisclosed) will not play Friday versus the Flames, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.
The Panthers have been taking an extremely cautious approach with all injuries since their playoff hopes are toast. Lundell is day-to-day and may benefit from the rest before Tuesday's game versus the Kraken.
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