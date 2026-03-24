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Anton Lundell Injury: Unavailable against Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Lundell (upper body) will not suit up versus the Kraken on Tuesday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Head coach Paul Maurice said Tuesday that Lundell may be out slightly longer than initially anticipated due to his upper-body injury. An exact timeline for Lundell is unclear at this time, but at a minimum, he shouldn't be expected to suit up against the Wild and Islanders on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

Anton Lundell
Florida Panthers
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