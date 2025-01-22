Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anton Lundell headshot

Anton Lundell News: Adds assist on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Lundell posted a power-play assist in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Lundell reached the 20-assist mark for the fourth time in as many seasons in his career. The 23-year-old set up an Evan Rodrigues tally in the second period. Lundell has been steady lately, earning three goals and five assists over his last 12 outings. For the season, the center has 31 points (six on the power play), 96 shots on net, 79 hits, 36 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 48 contests.

Anton Lundell
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now