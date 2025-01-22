Anton Lundell News: Adds assist on power play

Lundell posted a power-play assist in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Lundell reached the 20-assist mark for the fourth time in as many seasons in his career. The 23-year-old set up an Evan Rodrigues tally in the second period. Lundell has been steady lately, earning three goals and five assists over his last 12 outings. For the season, the center has 31 points (six on the power play), 96 shots on net, 79 hits, 36 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 48 contests.