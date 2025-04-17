Anton Lundell News: Available for Game 1

Head coach Paul Maurice said Thursday that Lundell (rest) will be available for Game 1 of the Panthers' first-round series in the playoffs, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Lundell rested during the Panthers' final two games of the regular season, and it isn't very surprising that he'll be able to suit up for the start of the playoffs. Over 79 appearances this year, Lundell recorded 17 goals, 28 assists, 110 hits and 54 blocked shots while averaging 16:43 of ice time.