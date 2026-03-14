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Anton Lundell News: Back in action for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Lundell (undisclosed) will be in the lineup Sunday in Seattle, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Lundell missed one game with the injury. The talented center has seen a big increase in his time on ice this season, going from averaging 16:43 in 2024-25 to 19:10 this season. Most of it has to do with the season-ending injury Aleksander Barkov (knee) suffered in training camp, but it also helps that at the age of 24, Lundell is maturing into more ice time. He has 17 goals and 43 points in 2025-26 and is just two points away from tying his career high in points, set last season.

Anton Lundell
Florida Panthers
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