Anton Lundell News: Deals pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Lundell logged two assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Lundell has a goal and five assists over three NHL games in February. The 24-year-old also spent the Olympics representing Finland, though he was limited to two points in five games there. For the season, he's at 16 goals, 42 points, 127 shots on net, 66 hits, 34 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 55 appearances. Lundell is three points shy of matching his career-best total of 45 from 79 regular-season outings a year ago.

