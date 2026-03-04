Anton Lundell headshot

Anton Lundell News: Earns 200th career point

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Lundell scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Devils.

Lundell's goal was the 200th point of his career. The Finnish forward is up to 17 goals, 43 points, 130 shots on net, 72 hits, 35 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 58 appearances. Lundell has earned two goals and five helpers over his last six outings and continues to offer steady offense in a top-six role.

Anton Lundell
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
