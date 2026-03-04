Anton Lundell News: Earns 200th career point

Lundell scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Devils.

Lundell's goal was the 200th point of his career. The Finnish forward is up to 17 goals, 43 points, 130 shots on net, 72 hits, 35 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 58 appearances. Lundell has earned two goals and five helpers over his last six outings and continues to offer steady offense in a top-six role.