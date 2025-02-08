Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anton Lundell headshot

Anton Lundell News: First goal in six games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Lundell tallied a shorthanded goal in a 5-1 win over the Senators.

It went into the empty net, but it still counts the same as an other goal. It was Lundell's first goal in six games, and his second shortie this season. With 37 points in 57 games, Lundell is actually on pace to possibly establish a new career mark in points. He's already set a new mark for power-play points (six).

Anton Lundell
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now