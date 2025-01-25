Anton Lundell News: Generates helper in Saturday's win

Lundell recorded an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Lundell has four points over his last five outings. The 23-year-old center set up a Jesper Boqvist tally, one of four scored by the Panthers in a strong second period. Lundell has found a little more offense in a third-line role while playing with Boqvist and Carter Verhaeghe in recent weeks. Lundell is up to 32 points, 100 shots on net, 81 hits, 37 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 49 contests.