Anton Lundell headshot

Anton Lundell News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Lundell (illness) participated in Tuesday's practice and will be ready for Finland's quarterfinal matchup against Switzerland on Wednesday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, according to Jaakko Perttila of Leijonat.com.

Lundell sat out Saturday's 11-0 win over Italy after coming down with the norovirus. He has registered one goal in two games for Finland at the tournament.

Anton Lundell
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Lundell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Lundell See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
12 days ago
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
14 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
18 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
25 days ago
Olympic Hockey: Which NHL Teams Benefit Most & Least From Break?
NHL
Olympic Hockey: Which NHL Teams Benefit Most & Least From Break?
Author Image
Jim Tomlin
28 days ago