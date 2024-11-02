Anton Lundell News: Nets power-play goal Friday

Lundell scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Friday's 6-4 win over the Stars in Finland.

Lundell's tally extended his point streak to four games (two goals, three assists). His ice time has dropped as predicted with Aleksander Barkov back in the lineup, but Lundell has enough talent to be productive in a smaller role. He's produced 13 points, 30 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-1 rating through 12 contests.