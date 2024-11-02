Fantasy Hockey
Anton Lundell News: Nets power-play goal Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Lundell scored a power-play goal on two shots and added three hits in Friday's 6-4 win over the Stars in Finland.

Lundell's tally extended his point streak to four games (two goals, three assists). His ice time has dropped as predicted with Aleksander Barkov back in the lineup, but Lundell has enough talent to be productive in a smaller role. He's produced 13 points, 30 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-1 rating through 12 contests.

