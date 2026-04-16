Anton Lundell News: Ready for the Worlds
Lundell (ribs) has committed to play for Finland at the 2026 IIHF World Championship in Switzerland, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic on Thursday.
Lundell suffered the rib injury March 19 in Edmonton and missed the final 14 games of the regular season. He had 18 goals and 26 assists in 64 games this season, playing on the top line with the absence of Aleksander Barkov (knee) for the season. He is expected to see a middle-six role next season, and that could affect his point total.
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