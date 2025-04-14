Fantasy Hockey
Anton Lundell headshot

Anton Lundell News: Resting ahead of playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Lundell will sit out Monday's clash with the Rangers, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Lundell was just three goals shy of reaching the 20-goal threshold, a mark he will likely miss without suiting up in Monday's contest. Still, the 23-year-old center has already set a new personal best in points (45) and power-play points (six) this season. He figures to be back in the postseason if not in Tuesday's clash with the Lightning.

