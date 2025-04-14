Anton Lundell News: Resting ahead of playoffs
Lundell will sit out Monday's clash with the Rangers, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.
Lundell was just three goals shy of reaching the 20-goal threshold, a mark he will likely miss without suiting up in Monday's contest. Still, the 23-year-old center has already set a new personal best in points (45) and power-play points (six) this season. He figures to be back in the postseason if not in Tuesday's clash with the Lightning.
