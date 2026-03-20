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Anton Lundell News: Scores PP goal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Lundell scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Oilers.

Lundell gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead midway through the second period with a snap shot in what was his 18th goal of the season -- and his fourth on the power play. Lundell is just two points away from setting a new career-high mark in points, and his goal Thursday tied his previous personal best mark, established across 65 regular-season contests back in the 2021-22 season, which was his rookie year. Lundell should establish a new career-high mark in scoring sooner rather than later as long as he stays healthy.

Anton Lundell
Florida Panthers
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