Anton Lundell News: Second goal in 22 games
Lundell scored his 10th goal of the season Thursday in a 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.
Lundell hadn't put up a goal in six games, and it's his second goal in his last 22 games. Gulp. Lundell has always had a reputation of a potential Selke winner -- his D is that good. But he needs to put up more offense, and that's tough with mediocre skating and a checking line focus. Still, Lundell does have 29 points in 45 games, so even with this slowdown, he could beat his career mark in points (44).
