Lundell dished out two assists, including one in the power play, in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Lundell has been very productive of late and has chipped in with at least one point in six of his last seven outings, tallying five goals and five assists in that stretch. The playmaker should continue to find lots of opportunities to keep this streak alive due to his role as a top-six forward who also centers the top power-play unit.