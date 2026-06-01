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Anton Silayev News: Inks entry-level deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Silayev agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with New Jersey on Monday.

Silayev played in 61 regular-season games for KHL club Nizhny Novgorod this past season, recording one goal and two assists before adding two points in 10 playoff contests. Selected by the Devils with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old blueliner doesn't offer enough offensive upside to be worth much in most fantasy formats.

Anton Silayev
New Jersey Devils
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