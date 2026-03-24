Anton Silayev News: Two helpers in playoff opener
Silayev registered two assists in Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod's 4-1 win over Severstal Cherepovets in Game 1 of their first-round series in the KHL Playoffs on Monday.
Silayev did next to nothing in the regular season, picking up just three points and a plus-1 rating over 61 appearances. He's already off to a much better start in the postseason. Silayev has been a KHL regular for three years but has just 26 points in 187 regular-season games to show for it. He'll be out of contract with Torpedo at the end of the campaign, so he may be bound for North America ahead of 2026-27.
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