Anton Wahlberg News: Loaned to AHL affiliate

February 28, 2026

Wahlberg was loaned to AHL Rochester on Saturday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Buffalo activated Zach Benson (upper body) from injured reserve in a corresponding move. Wahlberg was a healthy scratch for Buffalo's last two games. He has six goals and 25 points in 47 AHL appearances this season.

