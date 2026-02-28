Anton Wahlberg News: Loaned to AHL affiliate
Wahlberg was loaned to AHL Rochester on Saturday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.
Buffalo activated Zach Benson (upper body) from injured reserve in a corresponding move. Wahlberg was a healthy scratch for Buffalo's last two games. He has six goals and 25 points in 47 AHL appearances this season.
