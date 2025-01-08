Fantasy Hockey
Anton Wahlberg

Anton Wahlberg News: Returning from World Juniors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Wahlberg was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Wednesday following his appearance with Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

It was an impressive tournament for Wahlberg despite Sweden finishing third, as he racked up four goals and four assists in seven games. He's been less productive in the minors this year, managing just 10 points in 25 games, so he may have to wait a while before getting a chance to make his NHL debut.

