Anton Wahlberg News: Showing potential in minors

Wahlberg registered two assists Tuesday to extend his AHL scoring streak to three games.

Wahlberg has a goal and five points over that three-game stretch. That brings him up to eight goals and 18 points in 36 appearances with Rochester this campaign after recording a goal and four points in nine AHL regular-season outings in 2023-24. The 19-year-old is a big presence at 6-foot-3 and has the potential to eventually become a solid two-way center for the Sabres, perhaps primarily on the team's third line. However, it might be a couple of years before he reaches that level.