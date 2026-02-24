Anton Wahlberg News: Summoned from Rochester
Wahlberg was recalled from AHL Rochester on Tuesday.
This is Wahlberg's first promotion to the NHL after coming to North America toward the end of the 2023-24 season to play with the Sabres' minor-league affiliate. The Swedish forward, a second-round selection (No. 39 overall) in 2023, has produced six goals, 25 points and a team-high plus-12 rating over 47 appearances with the Americans this season. Due to the Sabres dealing with several injuries up front, Wahlberg is poised to make his NHL debut in New Jersey on Wednesday.
