Anze Kopitar headshot

Anze Kopitar News: Adds assist in milestone game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Kopitar recorded an assist and blocked three shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

This was Kopitar's 1,500th NHL regular-season game, making him the 25th player to reach that milestone. He's earned four helpers over his last six contests, but he's 21 games removed from his last goal. The 38-year-old center, who is retiring at the end of this year, could move up as high as 23rd on the NHL's games-played list if he appears in all 21 of the Kings' remaining contests. He has 25 points, 56 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 46 appearances in his farewell campaign.

Anze Kopitar
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anze Kopitar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anze Kopitar See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
7 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice
Author Image
Michael Finewax
11 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
12 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
25 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
32 days ago