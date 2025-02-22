Anze Kopitar News: Adds assist in win

Kopitar notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Kopitar set up a Kevin Fiala tally in the second period. With three points over his last four games, Kopitar's offense appears to be getting back on track after some rough patches in January. The 37-year-old center has occasionally seen reduced minutes -- he was at 17:20 of ice time Saturday, eighth among Los Angeles forwards. For the season, he's at 46 points (14 on the power play), 71 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 54 outings.