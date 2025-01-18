Anze Kopitar News: Adds power-play assist Saturday

Kopitar logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Kopitar has a helper in each of the last two games, but he's been held to three assists over seven outings in January. The 37-year-old center is up to 42 points (12 on the power play), 56 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating over 43 appearances. He remains in a top-line role as one of the Kings' most consistent forwards in all three zones.