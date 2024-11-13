Anze Kopitar News: Adds two more assists

Kopitar notched a pair of assists in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Kopitar helped out on both of Adrian Kempe's first-period tallies. With six helpers over his last five games, Kopitar has stayed productive despite some struggles with creating chances for himself. The 37-year-old center has five goals, 15 helpers, 18 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 18 appearances in a top-line role this season.