Anze Kopitar News: Buries goal in overtime win

Kopitar scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

Kopitar's offense has picked up in March -- he has two goals and an assist over his last four games after producing just one tally and six helpers over 21 outings in January and February combined. The 37-year-old center was on a new-look top line Saturday, playing alongside Andrei Kuzmenko and Adrian Kempe. The addition of Kuzmenko may require Kopitar to take care of his defensive zone a bit more. For the season, Kopitar is up to 15 goals, 49 points, 80 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating across 61 appearances.