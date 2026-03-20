Anze Kopitar headshot

Anze Kopitar News: Buries goal in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Kopitar scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Kopitar was acknowledged during the game for setting the Kings' franchise record in points during their most recent road trip. He's picked up the pace five goals and four assists over his last nine outings, getting on the scoresheet in eight of those games. The 38-year-old's offense has been rejuvenated by the play of Artemi Panarin, so Kopitar could still help fantasy managers late this season. Through 53 appearances, Kopitar has 11 goals, 32 points, 77 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating.

Anze Kopitar
Los Angeles Kings
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