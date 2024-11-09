Anze Kopitar News: Contributes two helpers in win

Kopitar registered two assists (one on the power play) and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kopitar helped out on goals by Vladislav Gavrikov and Brandt Clarke. While Kopitar had a four-game point streak end Thursday against the Canucks, he's up to five points over five contests in November. The 37-year-old center has five goals, 12 helpers, eight power-play points, 15 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating across 16 games this season.