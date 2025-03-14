Anze Kopitar News: Delivers power-play assist

Kopitar notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

Kopitar continued a resurgent March that has seen him get on the scoresheet in six of seven games. He has three goals and four helpers in that span. The 37-year-old center is up to 16 goals, 37 assists, 17 power-play points, 83 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 64 appearances. Kopitar isn't solely carrying the load on offense anymore, but he remains a huge part of the Kings' overall game plans.