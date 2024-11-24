Anze Kopitar News: Dishes two assists

Kopitar notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.

Kopitar continues to serve as a high-end playmaker on the Kings' top line. He's gone eight games without a goal, but he has nine helpers in that span, with three of them coming on the power play. The 37-year-old center is up to 23 points (five goals, 18 assists), 26 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 21 appearances.