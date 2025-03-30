Anze Kopitar News: Distributes three helpers in win

Kopitar logged three assists and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Sharks.

Kopitar had a helper in each period, including one on the power play when he set up Adrian Kempe in the opening frame. Over the last six games, Kopitar has two goals and five assists. The 37-year-old center is up to 18 goals, 42 helpers, 20 power-play points, 88 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 73 appearances in a top-line role.