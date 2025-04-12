Anze Kopitar News: Eight points in last seven games

Kopitar scored a goal in a 5-4 win over the Avalanche on Saturday.

Kopitar has three points (two goals, one assist) and seven shots in his last two games and eight points, including three goals, in his last seven contests. Kopitar has 21 goals, 44 assists and 97 shots this season, and he sits fifth among active point getters with 440 goals and 836 assists for 1,276 points. He will be looking to further cement his Hall-of-Fame credentials with a long and shiny playoff run.