Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Anze Kopitar headshot

Anze Kopitar News: Ends goal drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Kopitar scored a goal in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Stars.

Kopitar put an end to his 15-game goal drought when he tied this contest at 4-4 in the third period. The 37-year-old center was limited to five assists in that span. Kopitar now has 13 goals, 45 points, 69 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 52 appearances. His shooting percentage is still a lofty 18.8 percent, so there may be further regression to come if he doesn't find a way to increase his shot volume.

Anze Kopitar
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now